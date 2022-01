Re: The Negev uprising and the lie of co-existing with the occupation





Idiotic to think that a Nazi s c u m like you can determine how people identify themselves! Palestinians are native inhabitants of Palestine with roots going back hundreds, if not thousands, of years. They may be of Arab origin, like the Bedouin, or they can trace their roots back to Canaanite times.

The ‘unregulated’ villages are older than the Apartheid state itself. They are unrecognized because their population is not Jewish.

It’s apartheid in action. Nothing more.





Source link