Re: The Negev uprising and the lie of co-existing with the occupation





Resistance and conflict with Israel is futile. Armed Arab confrontation with Israel did not work in the 1947-48 war, in confrontations between 1948 and 1967, including 1956 war, the 1967 war, the war of attrition between 1967-1971, 1973 war, PLO shelling of Israel in the 1970s, Palestinian terrorism in the 1960s to 2022, the 1982 war In Lebanon, the first and second intifadas, the Oslo Wars, four wars in Gaza and many skirmishes.

The Palestinians can try for a third intifada but I suspect this will result in many more Palestinian deaths and Palestinians hitting the road to Jordan and other Arab areas. I suspect Abbas and Faraj will prevent any Palestinian intifada having personally experienced the consequences of the first two intifadas.

Face it the Palestinians are perennial losers whose use of violence has boomerang on them. Since the Arabs of Mandate Palestine and their Arab brothers representing the might of the Arab world behind attacked the emerging Jewish state of Israel, armed violence has not gained them their objectives. Instead Israel became a state while the Arabs of Mandate Palestine did not. Israel grew into one of the greatest states, economically and militarily strong. The Arabs and the Palestinians have grown weak and impotent. The Palestinians still do not have a state and the land for their state has been shrinking ever since they eschewed the offer of autonomy and peace in 1978.

The Palestinians are caught in an endless loop where they are unable to get off the idea of resistance obtaining what they want. By negotiation they could have a Palestinian state but have always eschewed it thinking that terrorism would get them everything they wanted.





Source link