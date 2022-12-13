Re: The Nakba Day triumph: How the UN is correcting a historical wrong

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The Nakba Day triumph: How the UN is correcting a historical wrongMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 13, 2022 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest ‘War of extermination’ — stroke, stroke….aaaaah! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Jimmy Kimmel Uses White House Christmas Ornament For A Scorching Trump Burn next article Disgraced FTX Founder SBF Arrested, Will He Testify Before U.S. Congress? The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran security forces shoot dead man for celebrating World Cup loss to US Re: Israel-Saudi Arabia to normalise ties ‘within a year’ claims former ambassador – Middle East Monitor Re: Illegal ‘push back’ by Greece leaves migrants alone at sea – Middle East Monitor Re: Palestine child shot dead by Israel sniper in Jenin Re: Abbas: 'Do not deal with Israel government that does not recognise international legitimacy' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email