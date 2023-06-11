Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil





French Supermarket Giant Auchan Makes Israel Its First

Middle East Target

The French word in Algeria for 130 years and they were kicked out

in 1962. The French have to tell us how they see the difference

between them occupying Algeria by force and the European Jews

occupying Palestine? What exactly is the difference? If the French

claim that they do not know what took place in Palestine, let me

tell them that horrific crimes were committed such as rapes,

massacres, expulsion of 90% of the indigenous population. So what

is your goddamn reason for helping the invaders of Palestine?

Educate yourself, start here:

https://bit.lY/The-Spectator-murderers-in-Israel-army





