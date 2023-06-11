Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil





Khazar has no goddamn right to complain while he is sitting on

stolen Arab land. These are a shameless group of people because

they have got to be completely shameless to be walking around

looking so completely alien to the region and at the same time

claiming to be the Hebrews.

What exactly is their connection to the land?

Their Middle Eastern DNA.

1 Andy Cohen 0% – Ben Shapiro 0% – Josh Peck 0% – Kira Kosarin 0% –

2 Lewis Black 0% – Nina Totenberg 0% – Zac Posen 0% – Gideon Levy 0%

3 – Neil Gaiman 0% – Alan Dershowitz 0% – Larry David 0% – Bernie

4 Sanders 0% – Tony Kushner 0% – David Pakman 0% – Rabbi Ruttenberg

5 0% – Alex Feinberg 0% – Sheryl Sandberg 0% – Andy Nyman 0% – Mila

6 Kunis 0%

7

8 https://bit.lY/3qrdGWX

9





Source link