Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil

Gideon Levy’s reaction when he learned he was 100%
European:
The first revelation, and the most important of all, struck me
like a bolt of lightning. Unequivocally, definitively, no words
spared. A huge headline across the full width of the screen:
🔸 Gideon, your DNA suggests that 100% of your origin is
Jewish-Ashkenazi.🔸
In other words, a 100 percent racially pure Ashkenazi Jew. An end
to all doubts. But again, astonishingly, there’s not a trace of
the Land of Israel in my ancestors’ journeys in the past 275,000
years. They never saw it, not even through binoculars. It’s the
definite end of my Zionism. My deep connection with the Land of
Israel faded in an instant and became nonexistent. My parents and
my grandparents had no previous connection with Palestine.
