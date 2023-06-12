Re: The latest border attack puts Egypt on the list of risks to Israel





Actually, the author’s perspective is totally Incorrect & Delusional,

where:

-1- In the violent Middle East region, every Arab state’s “security will only be guaranteed through its armed forces”.

So, Yes, like them, the Jewish State of “Israel’s security will only be guaranteed through its armed forces”.

However,

-2- Such “lone wolf” Islamic Jihadist-soldier attacks, pose No threat to either Israel, or the “political agreements”,

that exist between Israel and Arab state like: Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, UAE, or Morocco.

And,

-3- There is No chance that the actions of such a “lone wolf” Islamic Jihadist-soldier’s attack will be “translated

into military action” on a national level, which would require Arab states to both

– [a] – “prepare for the difficult scenario (involving massive death of their armed forces, destruction of their infrastructure,

& humiliation of another Arab defeat) of another war with” the modern & almost super-power State of Israel, and also

– [b] – the consequences of losing US aid, to both their national economies & their thieving leaders bank accounts.





