Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East Monitor





Prior to 1948, Jews, Arabs, and others used the British Passport Palestine as identification.

UNRWA definition of a Palestine refugee in 1952: “A Palestine refugee is [a person] whose normal residence was Palestine for a [minimum period of two years] preceding the outbreak of the conflict in 1948 and who, as a result of this conflict has lost both his home and his means of livelihood.”

As you can see, the definition of “refugees” omitted the reference to persons of Arab origin in the 1948 General Assembly proposal, and included all stateless persons who had been residents of Palestine for a minimum of two years.





Source link