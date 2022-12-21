Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East Monitor





Nice ‘narrative’. Too bad that there’s this thing called objective reality that keeps getting in your way:

‘The pure Arab origin of the Bedouins is recognized in common conversation in the country, the word “Arab” being almost restricted to denote these wanderers, and seldom applied to the dwellers in towns and villages…The sedentary population of the country villages – the fellahin, or agriculturists – is, on the whole, comparatively unmixed; but traces of various intrusive strains assert themselves. It is by no means unreasonable to suppose that there is a fundamental Canaanite element in this population: the “hewers of wood and drawers of water” often remain undisturbed through successive occupations of a land; and there is a remarkable correspondence of type between many of the modern fellahin and skeletons of ancient inhabitants which have been recovered in the course of excavation.’ —Encyclopedia Britannica, 1911 (That’s right! Nineteen-fvcking-eleven!)





