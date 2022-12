Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East Monitor





So feel free to cite where ANY mention is made of a ‘Jewish state’. (No wink-winks.)

Hint: there is NO mention of such a monstrosity. The protocols of the British cabinet discussing the imperialist Balfour Declaration are crystal clear that the zioscum drafted a version that called for such an entity and it was roundly rejected in favor of the vague Jewish national home.

Apartheid Israel: fake ‘narrative’. Palestine: the documented record.





