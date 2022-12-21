Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East Monitor





The original Apartheid is the Islamic concept of dhimmī

According to what we might call “classic” Muslim understanding, those who had revelations from G-d before Islam were allowed to live in the Muslim world in a status called “dhimmitude,” roughly meaning political and societal inferiority. As long as the Jew, Christian, or a few other pre-Islamic monotheistic groups “knew their place,” they usually managed to survive. One rarely witnessed in the Islamic world the pogroms and massacres so common against the non-Christians in Christian Europe throughout history. Apologists for Islam often bring this up when trying to “prove” how much better non-Muslim life was under Muslim rule, than non-Christian life in Christendom.

As for Christians in the Muslim world, they also suffered constant disdain at the hands of the Muslim majority. Arabic-speaking Middle Eastern Christians actually created Arab nationalism in an attempt to find the equality that eluded them in the traditional Muslim Middle East where they, like Jews, were constantly humiliated by their Muslim rulers and neighbors. All Arabic speakers—according to this Christian theory of Arab nationalism—were equal as Arabs. But once Muslim Arabic-speakers read what the Arabic-speaking Christians wrote, the Muslims laughed and argued, with strong justification, that in order to be a good Arab, one had to be a Muslim, which again put the Christians in their “proper” place, as it should be in the Muslim Middle East.

Other groups, such as Yazidis in northern Iraq and a few in Syria, who also are members of an ancient pre-Islamic monotheistic religion, suffered the same fate. Yes, they managed to survive, but from time to time, the Muslims made their lives miserable.

In short, it was by and large nice that Muslims “tolerated” non-Muslims or “different” Muslims in their midst, but non-Muslims constantly had to be on guard, never knowing for sure what might happen if they raised their voices. What developed almost universally in the Muslim world was a certain “docility” which enabled non-Muslims

