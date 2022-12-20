Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East Monitor





Despite endless Islamic extremist delusions & propaganda to the contrary, “seeing the reality of Palestine” is Important, where

-1- Before WW1 “Palestine” had never been a sovereign state, and after WW1 it became a British Mandate, until

-2- The Jewish State of Israel achieved statehood & UN membership in 1948, and upon other parts of

the former British Mandate for Palestine, 3 Arab states invaded and achieved a land-grab “takeover of

-a- the West Bank” (aka Judea-Samaria) by Jordan, -b- the Gaza Strip by Egypt, and -c- the Golan by Syria

-3- Of course the Arab land grabs were Not recognized by the UN, which rejects acquisition of land by force,

and those areas remain largely non-state disputed territories, except for the negotiated Oslo Accord regions.





