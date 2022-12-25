MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 25, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Pathetic. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article 6 dead after bus plunges off bridge into river in Spain next article States With the Worst Gun Trafficking Problem The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel bombs Damascus, killing two Syrian soldiers Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Iran's pivot to Central Asia: Motivations and challenges Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email