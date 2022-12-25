Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East Monitor





I’ll help you understand this.

You apply for a job you’re qualified for. You’re not accepted. You’re told you’re under-qualified, over-qualified, not what they’re looking for, whatever.

You aren’t told it’s because you’re the wrong ethnicity.

You visit a for-rent apartment. The owner tells you he just rented it to someone else or you’re given a price which is obviously more than it’s worth.

You aren’t told it’s because you’re the wrong ethnicity.

That’s discrimination.

When it’s apartheid, you’ll be told it’s illegal, perhaps with a quotation of the applicable law.

Can you see the difference?

Can you see why one is hidden, the other isn’t?

Can you see why the accusation of apartheid in Israel is absurd?





Source link