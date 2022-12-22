Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East Monitor





THE . JEWISH . STATE . OF “ISRAEL . EXISTS “

Denial of this obvious reality is self-destructive.

. THE . ONLY “SOLUTION , to the Palestinian issue”

. IS . ACCEPTING . FOUR . OBVIOUS . REALITIES , where:

-1- “Palestinians already have self-rule (PLO & Hamas), and would have security” too, if they stop attacking Israelis.

-2- Arabs lost. Their goals of genocide & ethnic cleansing failed, and “Jerusalem is Israel’s “united eternal capital.”

-3- Arab “Palestinian refugees are likely to increase in numbers”, and Very Unlikely to ever be allowed into the

Jewish State of Israel, where their great grandparents once lived, “through return or family reunification.

And again & further,

-4- Yes, if they don’t stop attacking Israelis “deportation and nationality revocation policies” are likely.





