INDIANS (ET)Re: The ICC’s decision presents a last chance to save Israel from itselfINDIANS (ET) by admin on December 27, 2019 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest She has been complicit in human rights abuses in Gambia. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Isis claims execution of 11 Christians in Nigeria in revenge for death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi next article Re: The ICC’s decision presents a last chance to save Israel from itself The author admin you might also like Iraqi Military Base Housing US Forces Attacked With Rockets Re: Israel is falsifying Palestinian history and stealing its heritage Re: Bethlehem celebrates Christmas Re: UN officially asks Israel to leave Golan Heights Re: Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email