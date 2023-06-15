Re: The facts of history tell us why an Egyptian policeman killed 3 Israeli soldiers





If the British, the French, the Italians, were forced out of Arab

countries, why do you think the European Jews should remain? I

understand that the Jews who came from the ghettos of Eastern

Europe claim to be the Hebrews which is completely ridiculous. You

cannot invade, rape, massacre, expel, and then expect to live a

life of peace in the region where you committed all those crimes.

What is even more annoying about these ghetto people from Eastern

Europe is that they most certainly look completely foreign in the

Middle East region and yet they have this ridiculous claim that

they are the original inhabitants of the land.





