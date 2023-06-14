Re: The facts of history tell us why an Egyptian policeman killed 3 Israeli soldiers

“The facts of history tell us”,
that
-1- Muslim Arabs have been killing & persecuting gays, women, Infidels, and other minorities without mercy for centuries,
and
-2- The reason or “Why” of the Arab violence against others is like Nazi Germany, which saw itself as “the “Master race”,
just as
– [a] – Islam has seen & sees itself as the Master-Religion for 1,300 years,
– [b] – commands Muslims to engage in Islamic Jihad, invade conquer, etc., and
– [c] – allows murder, ethnic cleansing, rape, & taking sex-slaves, as part of their “holy obligation” to Allah.