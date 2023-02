Can Jews vote in Gaza or the PA? No.

Can Arabs vote in Israel? Yes

Is there free speech in Gaza or the PA? No.

Is there free speech in Israel? Yes

Do Palestinian hospitals treat Jews? No.

Do Israeli hospitals treat Arabs in the same facilities as Jews? Yes

Do Arabs in Gaza and the PA hire Jews? No.

Do Israeli of all kinds hired Arabs? Yes

It’s fairly obvious that Israel is pluralistic and accepting of others.

It’s clearer still that the real apartheid is the Palestinians, not Israel.





