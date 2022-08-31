Re: The EU sensationalises hunger strikes and protects Israel's violations

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The EU sensationalises hunger strikes and protects Israel's violationsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 31, 2022 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I blame Yasser Arafat. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Sigmetrix to Exhibit at IMTS in McCormick Place, Chicago next article Obama considered replacing VP Biden with Hillary Clinton: Book The author comredg you might also like Re: IMF to Palestine government: control public spending and cooperate with Israel to stimulate economy Re: IMF to Palestine government: control public spending and cooperate with Israel to stimulate economy Re: Japan pledges to support Africa bid for a permanent seat on UN Security Council Murder 35 Years on: Cartoonist Naji Al Ali Remembered Re: 6-year-old Palestinian dies after Israel denies him access to treatment outside Gaza Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email