close
INDIANS (ET)

Re: The erosion of Israeli deterrence and its reflection on the West Bank

INDIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 23 views
no thumb


Can you say: ‘Pinct far kayrt’? lol

Can you say … whose on the ‘back foot’?

No apologies



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response