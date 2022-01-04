Re: The Egyptian judiciary deploys controversial technology to prolong pre-trial detention

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The Egyptian judiciary deploys controversial technology to prolong pre-trial detentionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 4, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It’s Sisi’s Egypt …. Forget that at your peril … eh? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Groping charge against ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dropped next article BBB Still Stalled? Manchin Said He Hasn’t Talked With White House, But Biden Official Claims Otherwise The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel says cause of helicopter crash ‘unknown’ – Middle East Monitor Re: The United List disappoints Jerusalem and its voters Re: Israel stops mosque construction in Jerusalem Re: Harry Potter star slammed by Israel officials after pro-Palestine post Re: Israel stops mosque construction in Jerusalem Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email