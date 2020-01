Re: The crisis in the Gaza Strip shames the world as ‘unliveable’ 2020 arrives





The ‘lede’ says “shamed the World” but I have to ask:

Why is the World shamed?

Hamas is in charge of Gaza … Gazans are in charge of Gaza …

There are MANY MANY spots around the globe … why should ANYONE but Gazans be ashamed of their situation? Hello?





