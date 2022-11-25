Re: The crime of not responding to the Israel raids in Syria

The white European Jews had decided that they were going to call their country
Palestine and between 1918-1948, they had begun to call themselves Palestinians.
It was at the last minute that they chose to call it Israel – for deceptive
reasons – they wanted to make the the world believe that these white Jews from
Europe were the descendants of the Israelites – except they were humiliated big
time when DNA arrived and told the world that these European Jews are actually
100% European. Stop comparing your white Jews to the people of the Middle East,
they are completely two different people, go compare your white Jews to the
Germans. These former Eastern European ghetto dwellers simply love to be in our
region and they don’t want to go home – but sooner or later, they would have no
choice but to get out because they are not welcome. They happen to be the most
hated and the most expelled people, why should they come to us?