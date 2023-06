Sorry but the “world” (the same world that either persecuted Jews or did nothing while others exterminated them) has no moral or legal right to tell Jews where to live in their homeland or how to defend themselves from Arabs who have declared themselves to be enemies. Sorry, “world” but Jews won’t be walking into cattle cars or standing by and getting machine gunned in ditches. Terror and death is exactly what the prophets stated the nations that attacked God’s Holy Mountain would face.





