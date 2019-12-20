MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: ‘The concept of Islamophobia’ is anti-Semitic claims pro-Israel commentator MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on December 20, 2019 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Nothing racist about my post. Simply pointing you to reality. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel wants $150bn compensation for Jews who left Arab countries next article Esto aconsejó Beto Cuevas a Jenni Rivera sobre su pleito con Chiquis The author admin you might also like Re: Report: US probe of Saudi oil attack shows it came from north Re: UNRWA deficit drops from $167m to $77m Re: Report: Palestine Archbishop Atallah Hanna poisoned in Jerusalem Turkey's Erdogan Warns of New Syrian Refugee Exodus as Tensions With Moscow Loom RSF 'Appalled' as Five Iranian Journalists Get Total of 25 Years in Prison Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email