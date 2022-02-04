Re: The BBC's decision to axe the Gaza aid appeal may come back to haunt it

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The BBC's decision to axe the Gaza aid appeal may come back to haunt itMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 4, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Most are sabbateans, what do you expect? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: US film documents Israel’s killing of 77 Palestine children in 2021 – Middle East Monitor next article Bernie Moreno drops out of race for U.S. Senate in Ohio The author comredg you might also like Re: Amnesty will do everything possible to expose Israel’s apartheid system – Middle East Monitor Re: Why do Israeli leaders fear a political vacuum in the region? Re: Daesh leader blows himself up in US raid in north-west Syria, which killed 13 others Re: Footage shows wreckage of US military helicopter in NW Syria Re: Israel approved construction of 3,365 settlement units since beginning of 2022 Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email