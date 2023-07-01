Re: The armed revolt: Why Israel cannot crush the Resistance in Palestine

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The armed revolt: Why Israel cannot crush the Resistance in PalestineMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 1, 2023 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest LOVE FOR THE HOMELAND= PATRIOTISM. VIVA PALESTINE.. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Narwal strengthens its Leadership Team with Arul Murugan Mani joining… next article U.S. Supreme Court Rules with Nebraska and Five Other States in Challenge to Student Loan Forgiveness Program The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel is using rise in crime to impose greater controls on its Arab population Re: Spain rejects Israel settlement expansion, condemns settlers' violence Re: UN pares down list of firms doing business with illegal Israel settlements Re: Israel's state archive exposes Zionist efforts to enlist Nazis against Britain Re: Report: Israel escalations in West Bank cast shadow on ties with Arab world Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email