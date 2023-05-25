Re: The anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and Israeli independence coincide





The notional “palestinians” weren’t even invented yet in 1948…they weren’t a thing.

If it weren’t for Zionism and the restoration of Israel, the notional “palestinians” would never have been invented. They literally owe everything they have to Zionism in general, and Israel in particular.

I’m not surprised that the fictional “nakba” is a pillar of notional “palestinian” identity because the notional “palestinians” never had any identity.

Their deep roots in the land are clear in that there are literally zero signs of their ancestors on this land, other than as colonizers who built a colonial monument atop the natives’ Temple Mount, and stole the natives’ Cave of the Patriarchs and colonized it into a mosque, which is NOT what it was built to be.

Beyond that, the UN deeming any arab who lived on the land for only 2 years a “refugee” is all the proof you need that they have exactly zero roots or history on this land, along with the fact that they’re not mentioned at all in historical texts, or anywhere, really, prior to their invention in the 1960s.

I say we should celebrate the nakba…it is yet another attempt to murder Jews and take what’s theirs and it failed miserably. That alone is cause for celebration.





Source link