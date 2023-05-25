Re: The anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and Israeli independence coincide





It turned out that the white man who was claiming to be the Israelite is also white on the inside because his DNA has been confirmed to be 100% European, so the question is: WTF is this white man doing in Palestine except as a tourist?

…………………………… European ………… Middle Eastern

Andy Cohen …………….. 100% ……………………0%

Ben Shapiro …………….. 100% ……………………0%

Josh Peck ………………… 100% ………………….. 0%

Kira Kosarin ……………… 100%…………………… 0%

Lewis Black ………………. 100% ………………….. 0%

Nina Totenberg …………. 100% …………………… 0%

Zac Posen ……………….. 100% …………………… 0%

Gideon Levy …………….. 100% …………………… 0%

Neil Gaiman …………….. 99.6% …………………… 0%

Alan Dershowitz ………… 98.5%…………………… 0%

Larry David ……………… 98% ……………………….0%

Bernie Sanders ………… 97.7% …………………… 0%

Tony Kushner …………… 97.5%……………………. 0%

David Pakman …………. 96.9% ……………………. 0%

Rabbi Rutten…………….. 96.6%……………………. 0%

Alex Feinberg ………….. 93.6% ……………………. 0%

Sheryl Sandb…………… 99.8% ……………………. 0%

Andy Nyman …………… 99.9% ……………………. 0%

Mila Kunis ………………. 96.0% ……………………. 0%

