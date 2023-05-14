



Crimea and East Ukraine had already voted for secession from the Kiev Nazi hordes who had violently overthrown the elected government and replaced it with Nuland’s favorite fascists.

So the people of Crimea and Donbass naturally don’t feel themselves occupied by Russia but rather supported and liberated.

In contrast Palestinians are occupied and suppressed against their will by JudeoNazis but no one in the Western world, which makes such a PR show about “liberating” Kosovo or Ukraine will ever lift a finger to help them.





