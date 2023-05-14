close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Tension grows on Lebanon’s border with Israel – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 34 views
no thumb


Crimea and East Ukraine had already voted for secession from the Kiev Nazi hordes who had violently overthrown the elected government and replaced it with Nuland’s favorite fascists.

So the people of Crimea and Donbass naturally don’t feel themselves occupied by Russia but rather supported and liberated.

In contrast Palestinians are occupied and suppressed against their will by JudeoNazis but no one in the Western world, which makes such a PR show about “liberating” Kosovo or Ukraine will ever lift a finger to help them.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response