MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Tension grows on Lebanon’s border with Israel – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 13, 2023 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Do a get my beer and my hot chips ready of radical Islamists and radical Zionists confronting each other. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China, Europe should jointly oppose ‘new Cold War’, Foreign Minister Qin Gang says in Norway next article US Supreme Court rules in favour of trans woman fighting deportation to Guatemala The author comredg you might also like Re: All security precautions taken for upcoming polls, says top Turkiye election official Re: Tension grows on Lebanon’s border with Israel – Middle East Monitor Re: Algeria: A populist leader challenging our notions of what is possible in the Middle East Re: Egypt's billionaire Naguib Sawiris defends brother's decision to relocate investments to Saudi Arabia Re: Hamas welcomes UN call for probe into Adnan Khader’s death in Israel jail – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email