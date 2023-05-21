Re: Tens of thousands protest against planned Israeli judicial overhaul

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Tens of thousands protest against planned Israeli judicial overhaulMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 21, 2023 add comment 26 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I wonder if my like appears on your profile.My profile stopped registering comments and likes since two days ago. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article President Joe Biden Proclaims May 21 through May 27, 2023, as National Emergency Medical Services Week next article Jim Jordan Suggests GOP May Target Hillary Clinton With New Investigation The author comredg you might also like Re: Sudan's army, RSF agree to 7-day humanitarian truce, cease-fire Re: The PA's glorification of Israel's colonial accomplices Re: Israeli far-right security minister storms Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex – Middle East Monitor Re: The fight over Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor Re: MEMO launches Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas’ Foreign Policy in Portuguese – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email