Re: Tel Aviv calls for Gulf States to unite with Israel against Iran

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Tel Aviv calls for Gulf States to unite with Israel against IranMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on January 12, 2020 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Perhaps the Bandit State has a special Cabin for this Druze Uncle Tom. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: More war crimes are Israel’s plan for the immediate future next article De visitas del equipo del presidente The author admin you might also like Re: The US and Us: From Saddam Hussein to Qassem Soleimani and Al-Muhandis. Re: Egypt army carries out nationwide military drills Re: Jeffrey Epstein was blackmailing politicians for Israel’s Mossad, new book claims Re: Jordanians protest against Jordan-Israel gas deal Re: The US and Us: From Saddam Hussein to Qassem Soleimani and Al-Muhandis. Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email