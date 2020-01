The Bandit State is the one making the threats and has been making the threats since it was “created” on someone else land.

The world should stand up to the troublemaker Bandit State once and for all. How about applying some BLACK LETTER international law like the Geneva Conventions swiftly followed by the ICC.

The Bandit State was only admitted as a member of the UN after it agreed to the return of refugees. Kick them out until they comply.





