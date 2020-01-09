Re: Targeting the Palestinian memory – Middle East Monitor





I’m curious. When did the Muslim and Christians who resided in the territories occupied by Jordan in 1948 develop a Palestinian identity? I really want to understand this. What made them culturally and ethnically different from the residents on the eastern side of the Jordan river? Why did the PLO charter of 1964 renounce any claim to the territories as a potential Palestinian country? Yes, I’m really curious, When, how and why did the Palestinians become a separate cultural and ethnic group from other Arabs?





