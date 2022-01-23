Re: Tantura: Israeli veterans admit to 1948 massacre of Palestinian village





Benny Morris reviewed in 2011 the allegation of a large massacre at Tantura. He went through the archives and interviewed members of the Alexandroni Brigade. He stated:

I found that there is no evidence in the available documentation to show that there was a large-scale or systematic massacre in Tantura. And this is strange, indeed unique, if such a massacre had occurred, because in the case of all the other known massacres of Arabs that occurred in 1948, there is some sort of written corroborative evidence—an IDF report; a British, American, or United Nations cable; a monitored Arab radio transmission.”

Morris noted that the lawyer for the Alexandroni Brigade,

“Erdinast, discovered a series of distortions, discrepancies, and outright inventions. When the court was presented with these findings, Katz broke down—some said he suffered a nervous breakdown or a minor stroke—and agreed to recant: “I did not mean to say that there had been a massacre in Tantura…. Today I say there was no massacre at Tantura.”

Katz had claimed a systematic killing of 250 males in front of the village women and children. There was none. Morris notes that IDF interceptions of Arab communications at the time made absolutely no allegations of massacre. Arab women from Tantura at the time reported no such massacre. Teddy Katz, supported by Ilan Papper simply made up a massacre which never was.

Morris further noted that

“the University of Haifa established a committee to review Katz’s thesis and evidence. It, too, discovered distortions and discrepancies. In his thesis Katz had “quoted” passages that did not appear in his interview tapes.”. The university withdrew Katz’s MA. It gave him a chance to rewrite his thesis and he did. The university failed his second attempt.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv twice interviewed Alexandroni veterans who denied that a massacre took place as described by Katz.

Morris himself interviewed participants from both sides and none of them described Teddy Katz large massacre. Some referred to some killings such as the execution of Arab snipers. But none mentioned a massacre as made up by Katz.

In 2012 Israeli playwright Motti Lerner created a fictionalized play claiming a massacre, but it is just fiction. Now Mr. Raz from Haaretz and a film maker have made up their own fictionalized account claiming that Alexandroni veterans have changed their stories.

One thing we know is that oral testimonies seven decades after an event are not very reliable especially since the written evidence in 1948 and the testimonies of the veterans 21 years ago confirmed there was not a massacre and Teddy Katz had been shown to be a liar.

What this repeated allegation is a libel. The remaining Alexandroni soldiers should sue Raz, the film maker and Haaretz.





