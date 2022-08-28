Re: Syria: US-Iran clash over oil-rich areas





Despite your Islamo-Brainwashing & delusions:

-1- The “One State” Option ended with the 1947 UN Partition Plan, and it became

-2- further “carved in stone” after the three Arab invasions of 1948, 1967, & 1973. And,

-3- The Two State Solution Option probably ended too, due to Palestinian Authority (PA)

– [a] – rejection of peace negotiations, and – [b] – aggressions, terrorism, & war crimes. So,

-3- The Status Quo 1-State (Israel) & No-State (PA) is likely permanent, where

– [a] – one with remain secure, prosperous, happy, & internationally accepted, while

– [b] – the other with remain characterized by death, destruction, poverty, misery,

statelessness, and international isolation, due to its Jihadist aggressions, terrorism, etc.





