close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Syria: US-Iran clash over oil-rich areas

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 19 views
no thumb


Science says I’m correct. No science says Jews are all related or from the Levantine! IgnorantFookin’Twat!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response