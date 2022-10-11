Re: Syria regime signs new agreements for wheat imports from Russia

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Syria regime signs new agreements for wheat imports from RussiaMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 11, 2022 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest And Turkgay steals olive Trees from Syria Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader John Lee cautions against axing 3 days’ medical surveillance for travellers, points to surge in imported cases next article US Supreme Court to hear case of Texas man on death row The author comredg you might also like Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex – Middle East Monitor Re: Britain must crack down on Hindutva extremism, or expect more intercommunity conflict Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't? Re: Between victory and defeat in the October War Re: New York Times sacks Gaza journalist for expressing support for Palestinian resistance Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email