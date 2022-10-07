Re: Syria regime seizes displaced people’s farmland in Idlib, reports say – Middle East Monitor





[1] I never said that..

[2] Regardless of which side you’re on, I hate it when anybody is killed.

Speaking of Iraq, 99% of all suicide bombings were by so called Muslims against other Muslims, who like you thought that they were better, or more pious than the other sect, when in reality, they were all manipulated using the oldest trick in the book (divide & conquer), into committing such atrocities…



When I see people getting killed in a restaurant because they dared to mix tomatoes & cucumber in the same salad, or worshipers getting killed in mosques during Friday prayers, or Muslims getting killed during Ramadan & Eid Celebrations, or when I watch a Saudi Cleric telling his followers that you can do what you want, commit any sin in the book, drink & eat what you want, lie, cheat & steal, but if you kill 10 Shia’s then you are guaranteed a place in Janna, then I have to question the real motive & the credentials of those so called “Muslims” condoning murder…

PS. In 2012, a suicide bomber attacked the funeral of my uncle in Baghdad – he killed 24 of my immediate family members & 18 bystanders – at the time the news said 11 or 33 were killed, but in Iraq anybody who is injured, is usually doomed…





