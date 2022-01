The Assad regime has all but bankrupted Syria with 11 years of civil war and he desperately needs money to stay in power. He has already taken from the wealthy and now he is coming for ordinary citizens. Prices are going to go up, not just on electricity but food, gas, oil and almost everything. I read not long ago that Assad was re-elected by a huge margin. If this is true, then why the protest, the people are getting what they asked for, aren’t they ?





