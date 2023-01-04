Re: Syria opposition uneasy after Turkish, Syrian defence ministers meet

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Syria opposition uneasy after Turkish, Syrian defence ministers meetMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 4, 2023 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest When heads cool down backgammon will be played. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Altec Lansing Expands Audio Line at CES 2023 with Launch of New… next article Experts rip Biden admin as US oil giants bet big on Americas: ‘White House lampooning our own industry’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Suicide remains the leading cause of death in Israel Army, data reveals Re: Uruguay's Congress expresses solidarity with Palestine Re: Netanyahu postpones UAE visit after Ben-Gvir's desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: Hezbollah Head says change to Al Aqsa status quo could explode the region Re: UN passes resolution to seek ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestine Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email