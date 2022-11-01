Re: Syria: opposition coalition hopes Arab summit will make progress on Syria file





It is a miracle that the Syrian government survived when it faced

so much formidable combined forces against it:

the US government

the Gulf regimes

Turkey

the Jews

and if it is Iran that helped Syria survive when the

governments of Libya and Iraq fell and destroyed, then Iran

deserves a million thanks. This article was written by someone

with a serious sectarian hatred.

I am against power transferred from father to son as was

the case in Syria. but what about the countries of Saudi Arabia,

UAE, Qatar Morocco, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan.





