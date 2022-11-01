Re: Syria: opposition coalition hopes Arab summit will make progress on Syria file

It is a miracle that the Syrian government survived when it faced
so much formidable combined forces against it:
the US government
the Gulf regimes
Turkey
the Jews
and if it is Iran that helped Syria survive when the
governments of Libya and Iraq fell and destroyed, then Iran
deserves a million thanks. This article was written by someone
with a serious sectarian hatred.
I am against power transferred from father to son as was
the case in Syria. but what about the countries of Saudi Arabia,
UAE, Qatar Morocco, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan.