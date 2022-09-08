MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Syria Foreign Ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 8, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Sister-in-law had goats. Kept escaping. Curry! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House Portraits Are 'Testament of American Values,' Michelle Obama Says next article ¿Cómo cruzar caminando la garita San Ysidro de México a Estados Unidos? The author comredg you might also like Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: IDF chief of staff says 1,500 Palestinians have been arrested Re: US-based Evangelical Christian group seizes Palestinian land Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Albania cuts Iran ties, expels diplomats after cyberattack, PM says Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email