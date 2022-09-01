Re: Syria FM says Israel ‘playing with fire’ after overnight strikes – Middle East Monitor





Israel struck Iranian targets last night in Syria. 5 days ago an airstrike on the Syrian city of Masyaf, attributed to Israel, hit a missile warehouse containing more than 1,000 Iranian-made missiles. In March Israel had also taken out an Iranian drone factory in Iran and destroyed at least hundred of missiles.

If Assad and the Syrian regime permit Iran to manufacture drones in Syria, to provide Hezbollah with shipments of weapons, and to provide Iran with bases in Syria, it is Syria which is literally playing with fire and destruction.

By hitting Iranians, Iranian made weapons and Hezbollah, Israel is degrading Iran’s and Hezbollah’s ability to make war.





