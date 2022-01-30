Re: Syria: Assad regime announces prosecuting US officials





In the big picture, the Rome Statute established four core international crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression. —– Question: why are there no Islamic Countries before the ICC for these crimes?????

“Dr Bashar Al Assad, the Lion of Syria, beloved by Syrians.” ????? — Syria with 11 million displaced human beings and over 500,000 civilian casualties, there would be some welcome relief if those most responsible for the heinous and barbaric crimes committed against civilians during this conflict were held to account.

Problem– the ICC has limited jurisdiction in Syria as it is not a party to the Rome Statute (the ICC’s governing treaty). The only other means by which the ICC could investigate alleged crimes committed in Syria is via a United Nations Security Council referral. However, as is well documented, Russia, a strong ally of the Assad regime, has vetoed or threatened to veto all efforts by the Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the ICC.





