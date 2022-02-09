close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Survivor of US’ Idlib operation recalls ‘leave or die’ threat of American soldiers – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 6 views
no thumb


Iran never supported AQ. Assad never supported AQ. Iran fights AQ. Assad fights AQ.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response