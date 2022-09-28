Re: Stop them … before they burn the whole region down





The Jews who were murdered in Hebron and Safed in 1929 were religious Jews, not Zionists. So were the Jews who were massacred in Aden in 1947. The Jews who were massacred in the Farhud in 1941 were not Zionists either. The Jews of Morocco, Algeria, Syria and Tunisia who were confined to ghettos were not discriminated against because they were Zionists, it was because they were Jews.

In the 19th century British consuls James Young and William Young both remarked on how Jews were persecuted by Christians and Muslims alike under Turkish rule in Jerusalem.

That said, attacking and persecuting someone because they are Jewish, either for religious or political reasons is equally reprehensible.

You should also familiarize yourself with Godwin’s law. You lose again.





