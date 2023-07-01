Re: Spain rejects Israel settlement expansion, condemns settlers' violence

The only possible response to the legitimate national
aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis
If the Jews are a nation, then the Catholics can also claim to be
a nation. Why must the European Jews who are completely a
European people who had no connection to the Middle East have
their aspirations met to have a state on arab land where they do
not belong? Take a look at this picture and notice how the
European Jews look completely foreign among the people of the
Middle East.
Palestinian-Christians Palestinian-Muslims European-Jews
