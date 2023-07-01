Re: Spain rejects Israel settlement expansion, condemns settlers' violence

close
Spain rejects Israel settlement expansion, condemns settlers' violence

The only possible response to the legitimate national
aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis

If the Jews are a nation, then the Catholics can also claim to be
a nation. Why must the European Jews who are completely a
European people who had no connection to the Middle East have
their aspirations met to have a state on arab land where they do
not belong? Take a look at this picture and notice how the
European Jews look completely foreign among the people of the
Middle East.

Palestinian-Christians Palestinian-Muslims European-Jews

https://bit.lY/3NTJnVM



